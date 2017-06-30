Cockburn playing free show in P.G. tonight
Rock 'n' roll poets are few, but Bruce Cockburn is one of those rare legends of both instrument and word. His songs have been quoted in books and movies and even in other songs .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Castle students joust over gay rights (Apr '07)
|2 hr
|OneNationUnderGod
|785
|ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c...
|Jun 17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Jun 14
|Pidheti
|7
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May '17
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May '17
|GoodMusic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC