Bishopsa officials ponder European pluralism
The general secretaries of Europe's episcopal conferences met in Bucharest from June 30 to July 3 to discuss the Church's role in a pluralistic Europe.Participants discussed cultural, economic, political, social, and religious pluralism, as well as "ecclesial pluralism," or differing views within the Church. "A pluralist culture strongly marked by secularism and individualism is gaining ground," the Council of the Bishops' Conferences of Europe said in a statement following the meeting.
