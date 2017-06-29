Who to Believe, Your Lying Eyes or th...

Who to Believe, Your Lying Eyes or the Truth?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: OpEdNews

Bibi Netanyahu and Donald Trump have one thing in common: They both have as much credibility as the man who killed his parents and then begged the judge for mercy because he was an orphan. Why should we believe what they say? President Trump is an accomplished prevaricator in a job he is clearly not qualified to hold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c... Jun 17 South Knox Hombre 1
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Jun 14 Pidheti 7
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
News Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08) May '17 Robert F 28
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May '17 spytheweb 5
New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro... May '17 GoodMusic 1
"Im sorry" whispered during song May '17 AmberG 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,829 • Total comments across all topics: 282,119,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC