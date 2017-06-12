White House confirms Rev. Jerry Falwe...

White House confirms Rev. Jerry Falwell Jr. on education task force

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Religion News Service

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 21, 2016. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Brian Snyder The Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... 6 hr Pidheti 7
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
News Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08) May 21 Robert F 28
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro... May 17 GoodMusic 1
"Im sorry" whispered during song May '17 AmberG 1
News Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre... May '17 Elmer Gantry 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC