What the Six-Day War meant for Jews a...

What the Six-Day War meant for Jews and Christians

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Religion News Service

Several days after entering the Old City of Jerusalem in the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel cleared the most sacred Jewish place, the Western Wall of the Temple. Photo courtesy of Creative Commons The 50th anniversary of the June 1967 Six-Day War has generated many speeches, articles and debates about the political, economic and military impact of that brief but history-changing conflict that pitted Israel against the combined armed forces of Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c... Jun 17 South Knox Hombre 1
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Jun 14 Pidheti 7
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
News Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08) May '17 Robert F 28
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May '17 spytheweb 5
New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro... May '17 GoodMusic 1
"Im sorry" whispered during song May '17 AmberG 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,253 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC