What the Six-Day War meant for Jews and Christians
Several days after entering the Old City of Jerusalem in the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel cleared the most sacred Jewish place, the Western Wall of the Temple. Photo courtesy of Creative Commons The 50th anniversary of the June 1967 Six-Day War has generated many speeches, articles and debates about the political, economic and military impact of that brief but history-changing conflict that pitted Israel against the combined armed forces of Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Iraq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c...
|Jun 17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Jun 14
|Pidheti
|7
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May '17
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May '17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May '17
|AmberG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC