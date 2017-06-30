'War Room' Actress Becomes Youngest Christian African-American Author, Inspires Girls To Love God

"War Room" actress Alena Pitts has been crowned the youngest female African-American author to be represented by a major book publisher with her book release, Hello Stars, and she wants to use her writing to help others find their hope in God. In her book, the 12-year-old teaches the value of perseverance and the importance of going for your dreams while "keeping your feet on the ground and your eyes on the stars."

