Trump's new lawyer is facing his own investigation: Authorities ...
Jay Sekulow, the lawyer who repeatedly insisted that President Donald Trump was not personally under investigation, may soon find himself under investigation after it was reported that his Christian nonprofit allegedly steered tens of millions of dollars to himself, family members and their businesses. The Guardian reported this week that Eric Schneiderman, the attorney general of New York, said his office would begin examining "the operations of Jay Sekulow's group Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism ."
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c...
|Jun 17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Jun 14
|Pidheti
|7
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May '17
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May '17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May '17
|AmberG
|1
