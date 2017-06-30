The Erie Canal and the birth of American religion

A lithograph of the Erie Canal at Lockport, N.Y., around 1855. Image courtesy of Creative Commons/published for Herrmann J. Meyer The first great social space in the United States was not Boston Common, William Penn's Philadelphia squares or L'Enfant's great avenues of Washington, D.C. Like the Silk Road in Asia, the Erie Canal not only established physical links across geographic regions, it also remade the social and religious lives of everyone it touched.

