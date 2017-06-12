Sounds: Followups get their rocks off again
THE NITTY GRITTY: Still barely in their twenties, the boys fill their songs with coarse harmonies, chunky guitar riffs, bad attitudes , direct and infectious melodies and lyrics meant to stir things up . They also score points for not exactly sounding British, but at least resembling some of the more plucky U.K. acts that have invaded our shores over the past two decades.
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Wed
|Pidheti
|7
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May 21
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May 17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May '17
|AmberG
|1
|Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre...
|May '17
|Elmer Gantry
|1
