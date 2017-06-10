Shows of the Week: A City Unites to Assist One of Houston Music's True Good Guys
According to David Garrick, a minimum of arm-twisting was required of the musicians he asked to participate in one of the most ambitious projects this city's music scene has seen in a good long while - seven different benefit shows at seven different venues, featuring more than 30 local acts including Los Skarnales, B L A C K I E, Dollie Barnes, ... (more)
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Sun
|ntfw
|5
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May 21
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May 17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May 13
|AmberG
|1
|Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre...
|May '17
|Elmer Gantry
|1
