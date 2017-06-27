Sandi Patty Leads Faith, Family And F...

Sandi Patty Leads Faith, Family And Freedom Concert At Abba's House

14 hrs ago

Award-winning Christian vocalist Sandi Patty was joined by members of her family for a Faith, family and Freedom concert The concert, one of five in her current tour, celebrated the importance of faith and family in the nation, while saluting the military.

Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Chicago, IL

