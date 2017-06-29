Sandi Patty - Features On Film
DISCLAIMER: PLEASE DO NOT MAKE THIS PAGE PUBLIC OR SHARE WITH ANY UNAUTHORIZED PERSONNEL. THIS RESOURCE IS FOR APPROVED PRESS AND PERSONNEL ONLY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christ Community Music.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c...
|Jun 17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Jun 14
|Pidheti
|7
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May '17
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May '17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May '17
|AmberG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC