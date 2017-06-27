Reading the Far Right: Wingnuts Declare Victory in Georgia, Miss.
Yes, in the past week, there's been some gloating about the Republican victory in the Georgia special congressional election, some speculation about whether Democrats will get rid of Nancy Pelosi as House minority leader, and some joy being taken, especially by Breitbart, in CNN's retraction of a story implicating a friend of Donald Trump's in Russian meddling with the U.S. presidential election. But what really stands out on extreme right-wing sites are several virulently anti-LGBT columns, some in response to court cases, and one taking notice of The Advocate 's monitoring of these sites, which is something we do so you don't have to.
