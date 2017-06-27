Readers Write: Religion and Bernie Sanders, Pride parade, police...
The author of "Let's talk about religion over the 4th, even if we'd rather not" , John Kass, is lent journalistic credentials in his sole identification with "Tribune Content Agency," whereas he clearly presents the views of an extreme "fundamentalist" Christian. His lead point is to attack U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders for having challenged another fundamentalist Christian's appointment to a major governmental office based on the appointee's prior criticism of Muslims.
