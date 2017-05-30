Portland demonstrators, members of Co...

Portland demonstrators, members of Congress demand whole truth of potential Trump-Russia ties

Hundreds rallied in downtown Portland on Saturday at Terry Schrunk Plaza and called for answers about whether President Donald Trump or his associates have improper ties to Russia as part of "March of Truth" demonstrations nationwide. Gatherings were held in many major American cities, including Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles and Seattle.

