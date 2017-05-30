Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some cool to Trump
In this July 18, 2016, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. The Republican base in Iowa is unsettled, with conservatives disappointed by President Donald Trump so far and party leaders saying he's being undermined from within.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|20 hr
|Retribution
|5
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May 21
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May 17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May 13
|AmberG
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|May 10
|GreenLight
|4
|Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre...
|May 6
|Elmer Gantry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC