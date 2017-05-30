Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some cool to Trump
In this July 18, 2016, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. The Republican base in Iowa is unsettled, with conservatives disappointed by President Donald Trump so far and party leaders saying he's being undermined from within.
#1 Yesterday
Earnst like the GOP are stuck with Trump. The GOP has all three branches yet stalled by their own members. Townhall meetings indicate what the people that vote and get out the vote are feeling.
I would think GOP members of Congress should update their resumes. The swamp will be drained not just restocked. I had great hopes for Joni Earnst but I don't hear any of the squealings she so boldly promised.
#2 Yesterday
This silly allegation by the Associated Press is designed to continue sowing doubt. Most people, at least Trump's Republicans and Independents, know very well that miracles don't occur in a measly three months time, especially with constant harassment and obstruction from Democrat Communist leadership and even the targeting of Trump's young son with bullying never seen before on a President's family. Disinformation and disruption panderers like the AP are conspiring to harm America, especially its "deplorables."
#3 Yesterday
So, all Trump has so far is excuses?
#4 Yesterday
Democrats and their conspirator press are refusing to remember how long it took them to undermine our military efforts in Iraq, even with their newly validated wiccan friends putting on a sex orgy to discredit our men and women in uniform. They forget how long they had to pander false memes about America and Jews doing a false flag at the Trade Centers and how their noise continued for years about the Pentagon never being hit with a jet liner. Certainly, if Democrat Communists can destroy the sensibilities of the American public with such efforts, they can make more fake news about others doing what they have always done. Projection is a common feature of psychotics.
#5 20 hrs ago
There is no obstruction with the majority in both chambers of Congress the Democrats have not used the filibuster on anything that the Republicans have tried.
Looks like Republicans are discombobulated and poor decision makers.
