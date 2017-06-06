Pence defends Trump as a champion of Catholic values

President Trump stands next to Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican on May 24, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Evan Vucci/Pool WASHINGTON Vice President Mike Pence - a onetime altar boy who became an evangelical Protestant - proclaimed President Trump a faithful supporter of Catholic values at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, an event that sought to set aside any friction between the president and the pope.

