News an hour ago
The 11th annual Gate To Southwell gets under way on Thursday and it promises to be four days of music - including local, national and international acts - and entertainment. The festival will feature more than 60 acts on four main undercover stages as well as ceilidhs, dance displays, poets and storytellers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newark Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|20 hr
|Retribution
|5
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May 21
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May 17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May 13
|AmberG
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|May 10
|GreenLight
|4
|Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre...
|May 6
|Elmer Gantry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC