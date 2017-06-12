Joshua and The Higher Calling to perform at St. John UCC
On Saturday, July 8, come to St. John's United Church of Christ, Harmony at 3 p.m. to hear Joshua and The Higher Calling, a group from Bensenville. The concept of "Joshua and The Higher Calling" is to entertain people with the joy of Jesus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|6 hr
|Pidheti
|7
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May 21
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May 17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May '17
|AmberG
|1
|Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre...
|May '17
|Elmer Gantry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC