Jazz this week: Fourth annual Richard McDonnell Scholarship Concert,...

This week's calendar of live jazz and creative music in St. Louis includes a concert raising funds for music scholarships in honor of a much-loved local jazz supporter; gigs from a popular, groove-oriented saxophonist and a New Orleans-style brass band, and more. Let's go to the highlights... Wednesday, June 14 The third annual Richard McDonnell Scholarship Concert will take place at Jazz at the Bistro , featuring drummer Matt Wilson , members of Good 4 The Soul and the Funky Butt Brass Band, and various other guest musicians.

