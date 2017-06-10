Interfaith coalition launches - Know ...

Interfaith coalition launches - Know Your Neighbor' campaign

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Gazette

At a time of growing assaults and intimidation of Muslim Americans, the Islamic Networks Group has partnered with 70 interfaith organizations to launch a "Know Your Neighbor" campaign. The effort is intended to encourage individuals and groups to encounter people of faith different from their own.

Read more at The Gazette.

Chicago, IL

