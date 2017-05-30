How a photo of radioa s a Bible Answer Mana in church lost him thousands of listeners
For nearly three decades, Hank Hanegraaff has been the "Bible Answer Man" to millions of evangelical Christians who tune in to his Charlotte-based radio program with questions - big and small - about Scripture. "What does the Bible teach about debt?" they ask him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|20 hr
|Retribution
|5
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May 21
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May 17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May 13
|AmberG
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|May 10
|GreenLight
|4
|Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre...
|May 6
|Elmer Gantry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC