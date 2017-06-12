Housefires Arrives in Top 10 of Top C...

Housefires Arrives in Top 10 of Top Christian Albums, Hillsong Worship Reigns on Hot Christian Songs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Billboard

As MercyMe leads Top Christian Albums for a seventh week with its latest LP, Lifer , Housefires starts in the top 10 with We Say Yes . The band's new 12-song set bounds onto the survey at No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c... 2 hr South Knox Hombre 1
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Jun 14 Pidheti 7
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
News Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08) May 21 Robert F 28
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro... May '17 GoodMusic 1
"Im sorry" whispered during song May '17 AmberG 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,482 • Total comments across all topics: 281,825,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC