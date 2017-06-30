Heart transplant survivor dies just a few hours after giving birth
After giving birth to her baby girl, Megan Moss Johnson got to hold her daughter in her arms, feed her and burp her. It was a celebration of new life for Johnson, who received a heart transplant seven years ago, and her husband, Christian music artist Nathan Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c...
|Jun 17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Jun 14
|Pidheti
|7
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May '17
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May '17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May '17
|AmberG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC