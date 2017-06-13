Florida Candidate Runs As Democrat, Identifies As Evangelical
In an effort to shave votes from the Republican Party's conservative support base, Florida gubernatorial candidate Chris King has self-identified as an evangelical, despite supporting Democratic policies that directly contradict traditional evangelical beliefs. King, an elder at a Florida church, bills himself as a "progressive evangelical."
