Fire victims overwhelmed by support
A couple whose home was destroyed by fire earlier this month has nothing but gratitude for the community rallying behind them. "The outpouring from this community has been absolutely unbelievable and overwhelming," said Leah Campbell who, with husband Carl, wanted to express their gratitude to the countless people who have extended kind words, hugs and support following the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c...
|Jun 17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Jun 14
|Pidheti
|7
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May 21
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May '17
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May '17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May '17
|AmberG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC