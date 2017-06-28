Exhibit showcases the earliest stirrings of American religious diversity
Quotes from Jonathan Edwards, left, and Omar ibn Said in the "Religion in Early America" exhibit at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. RNS photo by Adelle M. Banks WASHINGTON Enter the "Religion in Early America" exhibit and there are objects you expect to find: Bibles, a hymnal and christening items. But on closer inspection, a broader picture of faith in the Colonial era emerges: a Bible translated into the language of the Wampanoag people, the Torah scroll of the first synagogue in North America and a text written by a slave who wanted to pass on the essentials of his Muslim heritage.
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c...
|Jun 17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Jun 14
|Pidheti
|7
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May '17
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May '17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May '17
|AmberG
|1
