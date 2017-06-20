Evangelical leaders push for criminal justice reform
Leaders of evangelical organizations sign the "Justice Declaration," a statement by Christian leaders on criminal justice reform, in Washington, D.C., on June 20, 2017. Left to right, Prison Fellowship Ministries President James Ackerman, Southern Baptist ethicist Russell Moore, National Association of Evangelicals President Leith Anderson, and David Carlson of the Colson Center for Christian Worldview.
