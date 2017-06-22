Drake & Louis Vuitton Partner Up For Fire New Song 'Signs' - Listen

Drake dropped an unexpected new jam on June 22, and we are LIVING FOR IT! He teamed up with legendary design house Louis Vuitton to create his new masterpiece, titled, 'Signs.' Hear it for yourself, right here! We definitely didn't see this coming! Drake , 30, has been taking a little break since dropping his album More Life , but now it seems like his vacation is officially over .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.