Drake & Louis Vuitton Partner Up For Fire New Song 'Signs' - Listen
Drake dropped an unexpected new jam on June 22, and we are LIVING FOR IT! He teamed up with legendary design house Louis Vuitton to create his new masterpiece, titled, 'Signs.' Hear it for yourself, right here! We definitely didn't see this coming! Drake , 30, has been taking a little break since dropping his album More Life , but now it seems like his vacation is officially over .
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c...
|Jun 17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Jun 14
|Pidheti
|7
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May '17
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May '17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May '17
|AmberG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC