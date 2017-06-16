Desperation builds for civilians in w...

Desperation builds for civilians in war-torn Marawi

Manila Bulletin

Camalia Baunto keeps a desperate vigil for news of her husband, trapped just a short walk away in brutal fighting between Islamist militants and government forces that has ruined Marawi City in Lanao del Sur. He is among hundreds of civilians pinned down in pockets of Marawi that are controlled by the militants, and they are facing an onslaught of deadly threats including bombs, sniper fire, hunger and a lack of medical care.

Chicago, IL

