Cutting the US Institute of Peace is shortsighted and immoral
Advocates in the United Church of Christ sent hundreds of letters to their members of Congress last week with one message: "If the budget is a moral document, we have lost our way ." These comments were sent in response to the president's recently released budget, which we believe is fundamentally inconsistent with the teachings of Jesus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Wed
|Pidheti
|7
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May 21
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May 17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May '17
|AmberG
|1
|Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre...
|May '17
|Elmer Gantry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC