Cutting the US Institute of Peace is shortsighted and immoral

11 hrs ago

Advocates in the United Church of Christ sent hundreds of letters to their members of Congress last week with one message: "If the budget is a moral document, we have lost our way ." These comments were sent in response to the president's recently released budget, which we believe is fundamentally inconsistent with the teachings of Jesus.

Chicago, IL

