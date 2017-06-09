Christian music singer-songwriter Mark Schultz returns to Topeka for Friday night concert
Mark Schultz will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 S.W. 10th. Mark Schultz will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 S.W. 10th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Sun
|ntfw
|5
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May 21
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May 17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May 13
|AmberG
|1
|Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre...
|May '17
|Elmer Gantry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC