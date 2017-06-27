Christian music festival added to The Big Fresno Fair
Following the usual trajectory of The Big Fresno Fair's concert lineup, one could assume at least one big-name Christian music act would be playing. The so-called Kingdom Come concert, happens Oct. 5 and is night of music and ministry with Jeremy Camp , Big Daddy Weave , We Are Messengers and Micah Tyler .
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c...
|Jun 17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Jun 14
|Pidheti
|7
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May '17
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May '17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May '17
|AmberG
|1
