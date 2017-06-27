Christian music festival added to The...

Christian music festival added to The Big Fresno Fair

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Following the usual trajectory of The Big Fresno Fair's concert lineup, one could assume at least one big-name Christian music act would be playing. The so-called Kingdom Come concert, happens Oct. 5 and is night of music and ministry with Jeremy Camp , Big Daddy Weave , We Are Messengers and Micah Tyler .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c... Jun 17 South Knox Hombre 1
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Jun 14 Pidheti 7
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
News Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08) May '17 Robert F 28
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May '17 spytheweb 5
New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro... May '17 GoodMusic 1
"Im sorry" whispered during song May '17 AmberG 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,171 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC