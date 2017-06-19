Christian Families in India Forced in...

Christian Families in India Forced into...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Pakistan Christian Post

Utter Paresh, India: June 16, 2017. Villagers in Uttar Pradesh state, India beat Christians, forced them to participate in Hindu rituals and have refused to provide them water, sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pakistan Christian Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c... Jun 17 South Knox Hombre 1
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Jun 14 Pidheti 7
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
News Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08) May 21 Robert F 28
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May '17 spytheweb 5
New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro... May '17 GoodMusic 1
"Im sorry" whispered during song May '17 AmberG 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,455 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC