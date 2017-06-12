Chester artist Charlton awarded $10,000 Heath Gordon Scholarship
He also took art classes outside of high school, as well as worked hard to hone his skills as an artist on his own. He will be pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a major in illustration and hopes to have a career creating concept art for video games, movies and TV.
