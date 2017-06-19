CATF Playwright Kara Lee Corthron Set...

CATF Playwright Kara Lee Corthron Set for Signing at Four Seasons Books

Four Seasons Books in Shepherdstown will host a book signing by award-winning playwright and author Kara Lee Corthron on June 24th at 1pm. Corthron is the playwright of Welcome to Fear City receiving its world premiere at the Contemporary American Theater Festival this July.

