'Bleed them dry' reports hit Aveo: an...

'Bleed them dry' reports hit Aveo: analyst

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Critical media reports accusing retirement village operator Aveo of a "bleed them dry" approach to customers will affect the company and the broader industry for some time, a new report says. Investment group Morningstar says Aveo's reputation has taken a "big hit" from ABC Four Corners' story aired on Monday night and Fairfax Media's reports into the company following a joint media investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c... Jun 17 South Knox Hombre 1
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Jun 14 Pidheti 7
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
News Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08) May '17 Robert F 28
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May '17 spytheweb 5
New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro... May '17 GoodMusic 1
"Im sorry" whispered during song May '17 AmberG 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,651 • Total comments across all topics: 282,076,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC