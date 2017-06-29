Avalon '39 to perform in Bear Valley Springs concert

Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association will bring the music of the grand days of the Avalon Ballroom on the Island of Catalina to entertain Bear Valley Springs with a free concert from 3 to 5 p.m. July 16. Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association will bring the music of the grand days of the Avalon Ballroom on the Island of Catalina to entertain Bear Valley Springs with a free concert from 3 to 5 p.m. July 16. The Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association will bring the musical group Avalon '39 to its beautiful Cub Lake from 3 to 5 p.m. July 16. It will be a free concert in the park, where you can have the kids safely dance next to you while the band Avalon '39 entertains all with home-grown American tunes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.