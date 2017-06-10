Anti-Sharia rallies nationwide 'intended to manufacture fear'
Counter-protesters hold signs and shout slogans during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle, Washington, U.S., June 10, 2017. Photo courtesy of REUTERS/David Ryder RICHARDSON, Texas If Muslims have their way, said the man with the megaphone, there will be no justice for America's goats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Sun
|ntfw
|5
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May 21
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May 17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May 13
|AmberG
|1
|Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre...
|May '17
|Elmer Gantry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC