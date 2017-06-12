An insider's perspective on fashion's...

An insider's perspective on fashion's push for diversity

Read more: The Globe and Mail

Making its debut June 21 on the U.S. cable network Epix, the film Straight/Curve tackles negative body image from inside the fashion world. "I started to notice a conversation shift within the industry and we really wanted to use the film as a bridge to bring this conversation to the general public and show them why it's relevant to them," says producer Jessica Lewis.

Chicago, IL

