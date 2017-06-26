Alexander Says Premiums Would Begin T...

Alexander Says Premiums Would Begin To Fall Under Health Care Bill

Lamar Alexander today released the following statement on the Congressional Budget Office's report on the draft Senate health care bill: "The Congressional Budget Office report is helpful information for every senator to consider as we review the draft Senate bill and look at how it will affect our states. "I'm encouraged that CBO says premiums would begin to fall under this bill starting in 2020, especially in states that take advantage of the new flexibility available under the bill.

Chicago, IL

