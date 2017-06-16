ADL: Southern Baptists did the right ...

ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in condemning the 'alt-right'

There are 1 comment on the Religion News Service story from Friday Jun 16, titled ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in condemning the 'alt-right'. In it, Religion News Service reports that:

Southern Baptists overwhelmingly pass a resolution condemning the racism of the alt-right movement on June 14, 2017 in Phoenix. Photo courtesy of Baptist Press/Adam Covington The news out of the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting in Phoenix earlier this week took some by surprise: The conference ended with a near-unanimous vote condemning the so-called "alt-right," the political movement that gained notoriety last year for injecting racism and anti-Semitism into the presidential campaign.

South Knox Hombre

United States

#1 Saturday Jun 17
The SBC also condemned Planned Parenthood, and called for defunding it. But somehow Topix missed that story.
Chicago, IL

