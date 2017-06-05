A saint's brain is stolen and Catholi...

A saint's brain is stolen and Catholics pray for its return

Monday Jun 5

ROME Police set up roadblocks in northern Italy after a thief posing as a pilgrim stole tiny fragments of the brain of John Bosco, one of the country's most revered saints. The thief entered the church, named after the 19th century saint in Castelnuovo, near Turin, on June 2, and left with a glass case containing the relic.

