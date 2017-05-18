Why is Texas violating the rights of ...

Why is Texas violating the rights of children who only want to be in homes with good parents?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gazette

A packed gallery watches as the House of Representatives meets to vote in Austin, Texas, on July 9, 2013. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Mike Stone NEW YORK Around 12,000 children are waiting to be adopted in Texas, according to the Child Welfare League of America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... 7 hr spytheweb 5
New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro... May 17 GoodMusic 1
"Im sorry" whispered during song May 13 AmberG 1
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... May 10 GreenLight 4
News Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre... May 6 Elmer Gantry 1
News Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ... Apr 29 The BEST song 4
News Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16) Apr '17 Yeti 2
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,996 • Total comments across all topics: 281,168,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC