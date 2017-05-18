Why is Texas violating the rights of children who only want to be in homes with good parents?
A packed gallery watches as the House of Representatives meets to vote in Austin, Texas, on July 9, 2013. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Mike Stone NEW YORK Around 12,000 children are waiting to be adopted in Texas, according to the Child Welfare League of America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|7 hr
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May 17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May 13
|AmberG
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|May 10
|GreenLight
|4
|Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre...
|May 6
|Elmer Gantry
|1
|Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ...
|Apr 29
|The BEST song
|4
|Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|2
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC