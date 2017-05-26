What makes killing Christians appealing?

Monks look at the view following a gunmen attack against a group of Coptic Christians travelling to a monastery in Minya, Egypt, on May 26, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany I was born in Egypt, and my heart is broken by this latest massacre of Coptic Christians who were headed to a I could not bear exploring horrific photos of innocent young girls and boys butchered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.