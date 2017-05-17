Video: Sandi Patty joins forces with Voctave for an a cappella version of 'Beauty and the Beast'

Check out five-time Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian singer Sandi Patty, who is based in Oklahoma City, crooning the beloved "Beauty and the Beast" theme with Voctave, a well-known group of a cappella singers from the Central Florida area. Disney's Academy Award-winning song about the "tale as old as time" has been sung by some incredible voices - including stage and screen legend Angela Lansbury in the original 1991 animated film and two-time Oscar winner and Broadway star Emma Thompson in this year's blockbuster live-action version - but the a cappella harmonies and vocalizations make this version something special.

