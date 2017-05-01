United Methodist Bishop Karen Oliveto: 'My presence changes the conversation' on LGBTQ people

United Methodist Bishop Karen Oliveto talks about the denomination's more than 40-year history of struggle with LGBTQ issues during a press conference following arguments before the church's Judicial Council meeting on April 25, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The council heard arguments on whether a gay pastor can serve as a bishop in The United Methodist Church. Oliveto is the denomination's only openly gay bishop.

