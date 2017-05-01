United Methodist Bishop Karen Oliveto: 'My presence changes the conversation' on LGBTQ people
United Methodist Bishop Karen Oliveto talks about the denomination's more than 40-year history of struggle with LGBTQ issues during a press conference following arguments before the church's Judicial Council meeting on April 25, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The council heard arguments on whether a gay pastor can serve as a bishop in The United Methodist Church. Oliveto is the denomination's only openly gay bishop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ...
|Sat
|The BEST song
|4
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|2
|Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16)
|Apr 16
|Yeti
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Never go back
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar '17
|red blood relative
|5
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar '17
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar '17
|Duke defender
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC