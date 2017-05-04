Trump to meet Pope Francis at Vatican
President Trump, left, will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican in late May 2017. Photos courtesy of Reuters/Randall Hill and Gregorio Borgia VATICAN CITY Pope Francis will meet President Trump on his first official visit to Europe, the Vatican said Thursday .
