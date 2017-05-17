Thoughts Along the Way Evolutionary u...

Thoughts Along the Way Evolutionary understanding, unwavering truth

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Cortez Journal News

I am part of a small group, all of whom would self-identify as Christian, or at least participate in a Christian community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro... 13 hr GoodMusic 1
"Im sorry" whispered during song May 13 AmberG 1
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... May 10 GreenLight 4
News Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre... May 6 Elmer Gantry 1
News Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ... Apr 29 The BEST song 4
News Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16) Apr '17 Yeti 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,169 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC